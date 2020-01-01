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Hai Men Yu Zi Dian на YanLing Road in Guangzhou

Hai Men Yu Zi Dian на YanLing Road

About

An iconic Chaoshan restaurant, awarded the Bib Gourmand award by the Michelin Guide for the exceptional quality of its seafood. The establishment operates on an open market principle: instead of a standard menu, guests choose their fresh catch directly from the ice counters and aquariums, after which the chefs prepare it according to traditional recipes.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Air conditioning
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

120 Yanling Road, Jinyan Mansion, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, 510507
+86 20 3720 5609

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:00
Tuesday11:30 - 21:00
Wednesday11:30 - 21:00
Thursday11:30 - 21:00
Friday11:30 - 21:00
Saturday11:30 - 21:00
Sunday11:30 - 21:00