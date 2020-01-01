Hai Men Yu Zi Dian на YanLing Road in Guangzhou
About
An iconic Chaoshan restaurant, awarded the Bib Gourmand award by the Michelin Guide for the exceptional quality of its seafood. The establishment operates on an open market principle: instead of a standard menu, guests choose their fresh catch directly from the ice counters and aquariums, after which the chefs prepare it according to traditional recipes.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Air conditioning
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
120 Yanling Road, Jinyan Mansion, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, 510507
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:00
Tuesday11:30 - 21:00
Wednesday11:30 - 21:00
Thursday11:30 - 21:00
Friday11:30 - 21:00
Saturday11:30 - 21:00
Sunday11:30 - 21:00