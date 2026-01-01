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RU

Francesco Yabe in Guangzhou

Francesco Yabe

About

A highly rated Italian restaurant. Known for its elegant interior and authentic Italian dishes, it is popular with both locals and international guests. As of 2026, the restaurant was ranked among the best in the city with a high rating.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Ground Floor, GT Land Plaza Autumn, 11 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510000
+86 20 8559 9986
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:45
Tuesday11:30 - 23:45
Wednesday11:30 - 23:45
Thursday11:30 - 23:45
Friday11:30 - 23:45
Saturday11:30 - 23:45
Sunday11:30 - 23:45