Francesco Yabe in Guangzhou
About
A highly rated Italian restaurant. Known for its elegant interior and authentic Italian dishes, it is popular with both locals and international guests. As of 2026, the restaurant was ranked among the best in the city with a high rating.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Ground Floor, GT Land Plaza Autumn, 11 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510000
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:45
Tuesday11:30 - 23:45
Wednesday11:30 - 23:45
Thursday11:30 - 23:45
Friday11:30 - 23:45
Saturday11:30 - 23:45
Sunday11:30 - 23:45