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Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant by Bocca in Guangzhou

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant by Bocca

About

A popular Mexican restaurant offering authentic dishes in a warm atmosphere. Known for its vibrant flavors and high-quality guacamole, it's a great option for Mexican food lovers in the city.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

L3-08, Yuehai World, 21 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510000
+86 190 7528 7675
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:45
Tuesday11:00 - 23:45
Wednesday11:00 - 23:45
Thursday11:00 - 23:45
Friday11:00 - 23:45
Saturday11:00 - 23:45
Sunday11:00 - 23:45