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Yong in Guangzhou

Yong

About

The restaurant celebrates nature's bounty, using seasonal bounty and fresh local ingredients to express authenticity, with dishes in harmony with the rhythms of nature. Each elegant presentation is imbued with the soul of Sichuan, capturing the essence of the seasons through a carefully crafted menu.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Private dining
Parking
Wi-Fi

Contacts

Xi’an Garden, 18 Xuguyuan Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou 510000
+86 181 2798 9805
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00