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Nan Yuan in Guangzhou

Nan Yuan

About

An iconic Cantonese restaurant with a garden setting, founded in 1958, renowned for its classic Jiangnan-style architecture and its prestigious Platinum Five Diamond Restaurant status.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Air conditioning
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi

Contacts

142 Qianjin Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou / 广州市海珠区前进路142号
+86 20 8444 8380

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 21:30
Tuesday08:00 - 21:30
Wednesday08:00 - 21:30
Thursday08:00 - 21:30
Friday08:00 - 21:30
Saturday08:00 - 21:30
Sunday08:00 - 21:30