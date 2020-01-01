Nan Yuan in Guangzhou
About
An iconic Cantonese restaurant with a garden setting, founded in 1958, renowned for its classic Jiangnan-style architecture and its prestigious Platinum Five Diamond Restaurant status.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Air conditioning
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Contacts
142 Qianjin Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou / 广州市海珠区前进路142号
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 21:30
Tuesday08:00 - 21:30
Wednesday08:00 - 21:30
Thursday08:00 - 21:30
Friday08:00 - 21:30
Saturday08:00 - 21:30
Sunday08:00 - 21:30