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Bing's private kitchen in Guangzhou

Bing's private kitchen

About

A prestigious Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant. The establishment boasts an elegant interior inspired by the historic mansions of the Xiguan district, a focus on healthy eating, seasonal ingredients, and signature dishes including braised crab and roasted starling.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

178 Tianhe E Rd, 天河公园 Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
+862087575699

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00