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RU

LETO in Guangzhou

LETO

About

A stylish restaurant serving European and Russian cuisine, where authentic flavors blend with elegant design. Guests can enjoy authentic Russian dishes such as borscht, Olivier salad, and beef stroganoff, as well as refined European classics such as steaks, pasta, and the finest wines.

Features

Accepts cards
Seating
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Shop No. 2, No. 2 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 中文: 广州市天河区花城大道2号2号商铺
+86 131 7888 8875
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00