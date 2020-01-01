We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Jade River in Guangzhou

Jade River

About

A renowned Cantonese restaurant, this premium establishment is known for its sophisticated atmosphere, river views, and award-winning dim sum. The restaurant is renowned for its crispy duck and fresh seafood.

Features

Accepts cards
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Wi-Fi

Contacts

3F, White Swan Hotel, No. 1 Shamian South Street, Liwan District, Guangzhou / 广州市荔湾区沙面南街1号白天鹅宾馆3楼
+86 20 8188 6968

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00