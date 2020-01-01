Jade River in Guangzhou
About
A renowned Cantonese restaurant, this premium establishment is known for its sophisticated atmosphere, river views, and award-winning dim sum. The restaurant is renowned for its crispy duck and fresh seafood.
Features
Accepts cards
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Wi-Fi
Contacts
3F, White Swan Hotel, No. 1 Shamian South Street, Liwan District, Guangzhou / 广州市荔湾区沙面南街1号白天鹅宾馆3楼
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00