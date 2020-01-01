Yu Yue Heen in Guangzhou
About
A refined Cantonese restaurant located in the Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou. Renowned for its authentic dishes, excellent service, and elegant interior with city views, it is frequently cited in guides as a fine dining destination befitting the standards of a premium hotel.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Panoramic view
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Contacts
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:30
Tuesday11:30 - 21:30
Wednesday11:30 - 21:30
Thursday11:30 - 21:30
Friday11:30 - 21:30
Saturday11:30 - 21:30
Sunday11:30 - 21:30