Miyamasou in Kyoto
About
3 Michelin stars. A restaurant in the mountains of northern Kyoto that preaches the philosophy of tsumikusa (the collection of wild herbs and roots). A secluded atmosphere in a former temple guesthouse, with a "wild" cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Parking
Contacts
375 Hanaseharachicho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, 601-1102
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 19:00
Tuesday12:00 - 19:00
Wednesday12:00 - 19:00
Thursday12:00 - 19:00
Friday12:00 - 19:00
Saturday12:00 - 19:00
Sunday12:00 - 19:00