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Miyamasou in Kyoto

Miyamasou

About

3 Michelin stars. A restaurant in the mountains of northern Kyoto that preaches the philosophy of tsumikusa (the collection of wild herbs and roots). A secluded atmosphere in a former temple guesthouse, with a "wild" cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

375 Hanaseharachicho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, 601-1102
+81757460231

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 19:00
Tuesday12:00 - 19:00
Wednesday12:00 - 19:00
Thursday12:00 - 19:00
Friday12:00 - 19:00
Saturday12:00 - 19:00
Sunday12:00 - 19:00