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Kikunoi Sushi Ao in Kyoto

Kikunoi Sushi Ao

About

An exclusive sushi restaurant in the Higashiyama area (near the main building of Kikunoi Honten). It specializes in "sushi kaiseki," where classic Kyoto dishes are paired with nigiri.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

〒605-0825 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Shimokawaracho, 463-30 2階
+81755512000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 19:30
Thursday15:00 - 19:30
Friday15:00 - 19:30
Saturday15:00 - 19:30
Sunday15:00 - 19:30