Kikunoi Sushi Ao in Kyoto
About
An exclusive sushi restaurant in the Higashiyama area (near the main building of Kikunoi Honten). It specializes in "sushi kaiseki," where classic Kyoto dishes are paired with nigiri.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
〒605-0825 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Shimokawaracho, 463-30 2階
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 19:30
Thursday15:00 - 19:30
Friday15:00 - 19:30
Saturday15:00 - 19:30
Sunday15:00 - 19:30