Mishima-tei in Kyoto
About
One of the most famous and oldest restaurants in Kyoto, specializing in sukiyaki. It was founded in 1873 and has maintained its reputation for over 150 years, offering top-quality wagyu beef and a unique historical atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Private dining
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
405 Sakuranocho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8035
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00