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RU

Mishima-tei in Kyoto

Mishima-tei

About

One of the most famous and oldest restaurants in Kyoto, specializing in sukiyaki. It was founded in 1873 and has maintained its reputation for over 150 years, offering top-quality wagyu beef and a unique historical atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Private dining
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

405 Sakuranocho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8035
+81752210003

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00