Kikunoi Honten in Kyoto
About
A restaurant with a century-old history in the Higashiyama area. Gourmet kaiseki cuisine in a homey atmosphere with impeccable service.
Features
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
〒605-0825 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Shimokawaracho, 459
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 19:30
Tuesday12:00 - 19:30
Wednesday12:00 - 19:30
Thursday12:00 - 19:30
Friday12:00 - 19:30
Saturday12:00 - 19:30
Sunday12:00 - 19:30