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Kikunoi Honten in Kyoto

Kikunoi Honten

About

A restaurant with a century-old history in the Higashiyama area. Gourmet kaiseki cuisine in a homey atmosphere with impeccable service.

Features

Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

〒605-0825 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Shimokawaracho, 459
+81755610015

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 19:30
Tuesday12:00 - 19:30
Wednesday12:00 - 19:30
Thursday12:00 - 19:30
Friday12:00 - 19:30
Saturday12:00 - 19:30
Sunday12:00 - 19:30