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Kodaiji Jugyuan in Kyoto

Kodaiji Jugyuan

About

2 Michelin stars (2025). An elegant restaurant in a 100-year-old Sukia-style house. Known for its impeccable meat cooking skills and the quiet atmosphere of the historic neighborhood.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

〒605-0826 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, 高台寺 桝屋町 353
+81755336060

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00