Kodaiji Jugyuan in Kyoto
About
2 Michelin stars (2025). An elegant restaurant in a 100-year-old Sukia-style house. Known for its impeccable meat cooking skills and the quiet atmosphere of the historic neighborhood.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
〒605-0826 Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, 高台寺 桝屋町 353
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00