Jean-Georges at The Shinmonzen in Kyoto
About
The restaurant of the famous French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which recently received one Michelin star.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
235 Nishinocho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0088
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:30 - 20:30
Tuesday07:30 - 20:30
Wednesday07:30 - 20:30
Thursday07:30 - 20:30
Friday07:30 - 20:30
Saturday07:30 - 20:30
Sunday07:30 - 20:30