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Jean-Georges at The Shinmonzen in Kyoto

Jean-Georges at The Shinmonzen

About

The restaurant of the famous French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which recently received one Michelin star.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

235 Nishinocho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0088
+81756002055

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:30 - 20:30
Tuesday07:30 - 20:30
Wednesday07:30 - 20:30
Thursday07:30 - 20:30
Friday07:30 - 20:30
Saturday07:30 - 20:30
Sunday07:30 - 20:30