Firebird in London
About
The concept of the place is based on Mediterranean cuisine in the author's version with an emphasis on seasonal farm products—dishes cooked on the open window, a wide wine list.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
29 Poland St, London W1F 8QR
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 22:00