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RU

Firebird in London

Firebird

About

The concept of the place is based on Mediterranean cuisine in the author's version with an emphasis on seasonal farm products—dishes cooked on the open window, a wide wine list.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

29 Poland St, London W1F 8QR
+447713737813

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 22:00