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Frog by Adam Handling in London

Frog by Adam Handling

About

Contemporary British cuisine in Covent Garden. Michelin-starred restaurant with tasting menu: crab cakes, chocolate balls. Cosy atmosphere and attentive staff.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

34-35 Southampton St, London WC2E 7HG
+442071998370

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday12:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00