Frog by Adam Handling in London
About
Contemporary British cuisine in Covent Garden. Michelin-starred restaurant with tasting menu: crab cakes, chocolate balls. Cosy atmosphere and attentive staff.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
34-35 Southampton St, London WC2E 7HG
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday12:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00