Bacchanalia in London
About
Mediterranean cuisine in Mayfair. Luxurious interiors, toga-clad waiters, fusion dishes and ancient artifacts. An epicurean restaurant in the style of Greco-Roman revelry.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1-3 Mount St, London W1K 3NB
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:30
Tuesday12:00 - 00:30
Wednesday12:00 - 00:30
Thursday12:00 - 00:30
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 00:00