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Xi’an Impression in London

Xi’an Impression

About

Sichuan cuisine in Holloway. A small restaurant with a focus on Biang Biang noodles and Liangpi cold noodles. Authentic dishes, BYOB, next to the Arsenal Emirates Stadium.

Features

Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

117 Benwell Rd, London N7 7BW
+442034410191

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00