Xi’an Impression in London
About
Sichuan cuisine in Holloway. A small restaurant with a focus on Biang Biang noodles and Liangpi cold noodles. Authentic dishes, BYOB, next to the Arsenal Emirates Stadium.
Features
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
117 Benwell Rd, London N7 7BW
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00