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Circolo Popolare in London

Circolo Popolare

About

Neapolitan pizza and carbonara with pecorino cheese at this sunny Sicilian trattoria in Fitzrovia.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Wi-Fi
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards

Contacts

40-41 Rathbone Pl, London W1T 1HX

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday11:00 - 22:30
Sunday11:00 - 22:00