Circolo Popolare in London
About
Neapolitan pizza and carbonara with pecorino cheese at this sunny Sicilian trattoria in Fitzrovia.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Wi-Fi
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Contacts
40-41 Rathbone Pl, London W1T 1HX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday11:00 - 22:30
Sunday11:00 - 22:00