Filigrana in Mexico City
About
A well‑known modern Mexican restaurant, created by the famous chef Martha Ortiz and awarded a Michelin Guide recommendation. It offers a vivid interpretation of traditional cuisine through the lens of cultural heritage and a poetic, feminine style.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Seating
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Av. Veracruz 62, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 22:00
Tuesday13:00 - 22:00
Wednesday13:00 - 22:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00