Guzina Oaxaca in Mexico City
About
A high‑end restaurant serving fine Oaxacan cuisine, recommended by the Michelin guide. The establishment offers authentic gastronomic traditions of the Oaxaca region in a modern interpretation.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 513, Polanco, Polanco II Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00