Masala y Maíz in Mexico City
About
The famous Michelin‑guide restaurant, founded by chefs Norma Listman and Sakib Kewal. The establishment offers unique cuisine at the intersection of Mexican, Indian and African culinary traditions.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
C. Artículo 123 116, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06040 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 18:00
Wednesday12:00 - 18:00
Thursday12:00 - 18:00
Friday12:00 - 18:00
Saturday12:00 - 18:00
Sunday12:00 - 18:00