We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Masala y Maíz in Mexico City

Masala y Maíz

About

The famous Michelin‑guide restaurant, founded by chefs Norma Listman and Sakib Kewal. The establishment offers unique cuisine at the intersection of Mexican, Indian and African culinary traditions.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

C. Artículo 123 116, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06040 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX
+525562279468

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 18:00
Wednesday12:00 - 18:00
Thursday12:00 - 18:00
Friday12:00 - 18:00
Saturday12:00 - 18:00
Sunday12:00 - 18:00