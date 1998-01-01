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Contramar in Mexico City

Contramar

About

A legendary and iconic seafood restaurant, opened in 1998 by chef Gabriela Camara. The establishment is famous for its lively atmosphere, famous tostadas with tuna, and grilled fish.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Durango 200, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555149217

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:00
Tuesday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday12:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday11:00 - 20:00
Sunday11:00 - 20:00