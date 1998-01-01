Contramar in Mexico City
About
A legendary and iconic seafood restaurant, opened in 1998 by chef Gabriela Camara. The establishment is famous for its lively atmosphere, famous tostadas with tuna, and grilled fish.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Durango 200, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:00
Tuesday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday12:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday11:00 - 20:00
Sunday11:00 - 20:00