Carmela y Sal in Mexico City
About
A modern Mexican restaurant featuring signature cuisine, created by the renowned chef Gabriela Ruiz Lugo. The establishment’s menu is inspired by the traditional flavors and culinary traditions of the state of Tabasco, where the chef hails from, combined with the dynamic atmosphere of the capital.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Torre Virreyes, Pedregal 24, Lomas - Virreyes, Molino del Rey, Miguel Hidalgo, 11040 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 20:00