Quintonil in Mexico City
About
A famous restaurant of modern Mexican cuisine in Mexico City, founded by chef Jorge Vallejo and his wife, Alejandra Flores. The establishment is located in the prestigious Polanco district, has two Michelin stars, and is among the best restaurants in the world according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00