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Quintonil in Mexico City

Quintonil

About

A famous restaurant of modern Mexican cuisine in Mexico City, founded by chef Jorge Vallejo and his wife, Alejandra Flores. The establishment is located in the prestigious Polanco district, has two Michelin stars, and is among the best restaurants in the world according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525552800254

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00