Bajel in Mexico City
About
An exquisite restaurant serving modern Mexican cuisine, located on the 13th floor of the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel and featured in the Michelin Guide. The establishment offers a panoramic view of the city, an open kitchen, and signature tasting menus.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Av. P.º de la Reforma 297, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00