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Bajel in Mexico City

Bajel

About

An exquisite restaurant serving modern Mexican cuisine, located on the 13th floor of the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel and featured in the Michelin Guide. The establishment offers a panoramic view of the city, an open kitchen, and signature tasting menus.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Av. P.º de la Reforma 297, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525610403764

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00