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Limosneros in Mexico City

Limosneros

About

A popular Mexican restaurant in the historic center of Mexico City, known for its modern take on traditional cuisine, stylish interior with mirrors and talavera tiles, and a wide selection of mezcal.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

C. Allende 3, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555215576

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:30 - 22:00
Tuesday13:30 - 22:00
Wednesday13:30 - 22:00
Thursday13:30 - 22:00
Friday13:30 - 22:00
Saturday13:30 - 22:00
Sunday13:30 - 17:00