Limosneros in Mexico City
About
A popular Mexican restaurant in the historic center of Mexico City, known for its modern take on traditional cuisine, stylish interior with mirrors and talavera tiles, and a wide selection of mezcal.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
C. Allende 3, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:30 - 22:00
Tuesday13:30 - 22:00
Wednesday13:30 - 22:00
Thursday13:30 - 22:00
Friday13:30 - 22:00
Saturday13:30 - 22:00
Sunday13:30 - 17:00