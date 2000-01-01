Pujol in Mexico City
About
A world‑famous restaurant of high Mexican cuisine, founded by chef Enrique Olvera in 2000 and awarded two Michelin stars. The establishment is located in the upscale Polanco district and regularly ranks among the top 10 best restaurants in the world.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 21:30
Tuesday14:00 - 21:30
Wednesday14:00 - 21:30
Thursday14:00 - 21:30
Friday14:00 - 21:30
Saturday14:00 - 21:30