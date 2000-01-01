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Pujol in Mexico City

Pujol

About

A world‑famous restaurant of high Mexican cuisine, founded by chef Enrique Olvera in 2000 and awarded two Michelin stars. The establishment is located in the upscale Polanco district and regularly ranks among the top 10 best restaurants in the world.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555454111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday14:00 - 21:30
Tuesday14:00 - 21:30
Wednesday14:00 - 21:30
Thursday14:00 - 21:30
Friday14:00 - 21:30
Saturday14:00 - 21:30