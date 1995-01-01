Los Danzantes Coyoacán in Mexico City
About
A well-known Mexican restaurant serving modern cuisine, located in the historic center of the Coyoacán district. The establishment opened in 1995 and was recognized by the prestigious Michelin guide for its combination of ancient traditions and an innovative approach to food.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Parque Centenario 12, Coyoacán TNT, Coyoacán, 04000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 22:00
Tuesday12:30 - 23:00
Wednesday12:30 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 22:00