Alter Ego Lounge Bar in Naples
About
A cozy venue that creates an atmosphere of complete relaxation and comfort. The bar is known for its background music and quality drinks.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Santa Maria di Costantinopoli, 105, 80138 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 03:30
Tuesday18:30 - 03:30
Wednesday18:30 - 03:30
Thursday18:30 - 04:00
Friday18:30 - 04:00
Saturday18:30 - 04:00
Sunday18:30 - 03:30