Grand Tour - Cocktail Boutique in Naples
About
A stylish cocktail bar specializing in signature cocktails and refined small bites, offering the atmosphere of a modern boutique.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Santa Lucia, 66/68, 80132 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00