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Grand Tour - Cocktail Boutique in Naples

Grand Tour - Cocktail Boutique

About

A stylish cocktail bar specializing in signature cocktails and refined small bites, offering the atmosphere of a modern boutique.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Santa Lucia, 66/68, 80132 Napoli NA
+393425047868

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00