Alkymya Bellini in Naples
About
An atmospheric cocktail bar distinguished by its stylish contemporary interior and a spacious summer terrace overlooking ancient Greek ruins. The menu focuses on refined mixology, offering not only a classic Bellini and the traditional Neapolitan spritz, but also signature cocktails with unusual ingredients.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Contacts
Via Santa Maria di Costantinopoli, 97, 80138 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 02:00
Tuesday17:30 - 02:00
Wednesday17:30 - 02:00
Thursday17:30 - 02:00
Friday17:30 - 03:00
Saturday17:30 - 03:00
Sunday17:30 - 02:00