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Alkymya Bellini in Naples

Alkymya Bellini

About

An atmospheric cocktail bar distinguished by its stylish contemporary interior and a spacious summer terrace overlooking ancient Greek ruins. The menu focuses on refined mixology, offering not only a classic Bellini and the traditional Neapolitan spritz, but also signature cocktails with unusual ingredients.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Table reservations

Contacts

Via Santa Maria di Costantinopoli, 97, 80138 Napoli NA
+393664223716

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 02:00
Tuesday17:30 - 02:00
Wednesday17:30 - 02:00
Thursday17:30 - 02:00
Friday17:30 - 03:00
Saturday17:30 - 03:00
Sunday17:30 - 02:00