L'Antiquario in Naples
About
An exclusive hidden cocktail bar in the Chiaia district. The atmosphere reflects the style of classic bars, with dark wood, red velvet, and William Morris wallpaper. The menu features classic, contemporary, and modernist cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Vannella Gaetani, 2, 80121 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00