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L'Antiquario in Naples

L'Antiquario

About

An exclusive hidden cocktail bar in the Chiaia district. The atmosphere reflects the style of classic bars, with dark wood, red velvet, and William Morris wallpaper. The menu features classic, contemporary, and modernist cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Vannella Gaetani, 2, 80121 Napoli NA
+390817645390

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00