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Bath Pipe in Naples

Bath Pipe

About

A stylish conceptual bar in the heart of Naples, inspired by the 18th-century “gin craze.” Its standout interior feature is a golden bathtub suspended from the ceiling, from which signature drinks are poured through a special system of pipes. The venue is renowned for its impressive collection of over 120 types of gin, signature cocktails, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations

Contacts

Vico Quercia, 16, 80134 Napoli NA
+390810432318

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00