Astronomia Bar Segreto in Naples
About
An atmospheric cocktail bar offering a unique, secretive setting for relaxation. The venue specializes in signature cocktails, combining classic recipes with creative presentation.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Ferdinando del Carretto, 22, 80133 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00