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Astronomia Bar Segreto in Naples

Astronomia Bar Segreto

About

An atmospheric cocktail bar offering a unique, secretive setting for relaxation. The venue specializes in signature cocktails, combining classic recipes with creative presentation.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Ferdinando del Carretto, 22, 80133 Napoli NA
+393923611593

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00