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Il Malandrino Lounge Bar in Naples

Il Malandrino Lounge Bar

About

An elegant venue in the Posillipo district with a contemporary design, panoramic windows, and a terrace offering breathtaking views of the Bay of Naples, Mount Vesuvius, and the island of Capri. The bar, part of the Palazzo Petrucci complex, provides a refined atmosphere ideal for an aperitivo or a romantic evening.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Posillipo, 16c/2 piano, 80123 Napoli NA
+390815757538

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:30
Tuesday19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday19:00 - 23:30
Thursday19:00 - 23:30
Friday19:00 - 23:30
Saturday19:00 - 23:30
Sunday19:00 - 23:30