Il Malandrino Lounge Bar in Naples
About
An elegant venue in the Posillipo district with a contemporary design, panoramic windows, and a terrace offering breathtaking views of the Bay of Naples, Mount Vesuvius, and the island of Capri. The bar, part of the Palazzo Petrucci complex, provides a refined atmosphere ideal for an aperitivo or a romantic evening.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Posillipo, 16c/2 piano, 80123 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:30
Tuesday19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday19:00 - 23:30
Thursday19:00 - 23:30
Friday19:00 - 23:30
Saturday19:00 - 23:30
Sunday19:00 - 23:30