Jago Museum in Naples
About
An art space in the Rione Sanità district, housed within the former church of Sant’Aspreno ai Crociferi. The museum is dedicated to the work of the contemporary Italian sculptor Jago, offering visitors the chance to see his marble masterpieces, studio displays, and video materials about the creative process.
Contacts
Piazzetta Crociferi, 4, 80137 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 14:00
Tuesday10:00 - 14:00
Wednesday10:00 - 14:00
Thursday10:00 - 14:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00