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Jago Museum in Naples

Jago Museum

About

An art space in the Rione Sanità district, housed within the former church of Sant’Aspreno ai Crociferi. The museum is dedicated to the work of the contemporary Italian sculptor Jago, offering visitors the chance to see his marble masterpieces, studio displays, and video materials about the creative process.

Contacts

Piazzetta Crociferi, 4, 80137 Napoli NA
+393928013284

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 14:00
Tuesday10:00 - 14:00
Wednesday10:00 - 14:00
Thursday10:00 - 14:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00