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Gallerie di Palazzo Zevallos Stigliano in Naples

Gallerie di Palazzo Zevallos Stigliano

About

An art museum in the center of Naples, housed in a luxurious Baroque palace. Its main masterpiece is Caravaggio’s final painting, “The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula,” alongside works of 17th-century Neapolitan painting, pieces by Giordano, and sculptures by Gemito.

Contacts

Via Toledo, 177, 80134 Napoli NA
+39800167619

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:30
Wednesday10:00 - 18:30
Thursday10:00 - 18:30
Friday10:00 - 18:30
Saturday10:00 - 19:30
Sunday10:00 - 19:30