Gallerie di Palazzo Zevallos Stigliano in Naples
About
An art museum in the center of Naples, housed in a luxurious Baroque palace. Its main masterpiece is Caravaggio’s final painting, “The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula,” alongside works of 17th-century Neapolitan painting, pieces by Giordano, and sculptures by Gemito.
Contacts
Via Toledo, 177, 80134 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:30
Wednesday10:00 - 18:30
Thursday10:00 - 18:30
Friday10:00 - 18:30
Saturday10:00 - 19:30
Sunday10:00 - 19:30