Museo Civico Filangieri in Naples
About
A rich private art collection housed in the restored Renaissance Palazzo Como on Via Duomo. The museum features paintings, sculptures, porcelain, weapons, and unique historical documents, offering an immersive insight into the culture and daily life of Southern Italy.
Contacts
Via Duomo, 288, 80138 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:30 - 19:00
Tuesday09:30 - 19:00
Wednesday09:30 - 19:00
Thursday09:30 - 19:00
Friday09:30 - 19:00
Saturday09:30 - 19:00
Sunday09:30 - 19:00