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Museo Civico Filangieri in Naples

Museo Civico Filangieri

About

A rich private art collection housed in the restored Renaissance Palazzo Como on Via Duomo. The museum features paintings, sculptures, porcelain, weapons, and unique historical documents, offering an immersive insight into the culture and daily life of Southern Italy.

Contacts

Via Duomo, 288, 80138 Napoli NA
+39081203175

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 19:00
Tuesday09:30 - 19:00
Wednesday09:30 - 19:00
Thursday09:30 - 19:00
Friday09:30 - 19:00
Saturday09:30 - 19:00
Sunday09:30 - 19:00