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Museo delle Arti Sanitarie in Naples

Museo delle Arti Sanitarie

About

A unique historical site located within the complex of the ancient Ospedale degli Incurabili. It is dedicated to the development of medicine, surgery, and pharmacy. Visitors can see historical surgical instruments, antique apothecary vessels, and evidence of medical practices from past centuries.

Contacts

Via dei Tribunali, 226, 80139 Napoli NA
+39081440647

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 13:30
Tuesday09:30 - 13:30
Thursday09:30 - 13:30
Friday09:30 - 13:30
Saturday09:30 - 13:30
Sunday09:30 - 13:30