Museo delle Arti Sanitarie in Naples
About
A unique historical site located within the complex of the ancient Ospedale degli Incurabili. It is dedicated to the development of medicine, surgery, and pharmacy. Visitors can see historical surgical instruments, antique apothecary vessels, and evidence of medical practices from past centuries.
Contacts
Via dei Tribunali, 226, 80139 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:30 - 13:30
Tuesday09:30 - 13:30
Thursday09:30 - 13:30
Friday09:30 - 13:30
Saturday09:30 - 13:30
Sunday09:30 - 13:30