Castel Nuovo - Maschio Angioino in Naples
About
A majestic 13th-century castle on the Bay of Naples, a symbol of the Angevin era and Spanish rule. This imposing fortress features five cylindrical towers, a moat, and a marble Triumphal Arch, and houses the Civic Museum with paintings as well as the Hall of the Barons.
Contacts
V. Vittorio Emanuele III, 80133 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:30
Tuesday09:00 - 17:30
Wednesday09:00 - 17:30
Thursday09:00 - 17:30
Friday09:00 - 17:30
Saturday09:00 - 17:30