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Castel Nuovo - Maschio Angioino in Naples

Castel Nuovo - Maschio Angioino

About

A majestic 13th-century castle on the Bay of Naples, a symbol of the Angevin era and Spanish rule. This imposing fortress features five cylindrical towers, a moat, and a marble Triumphal Arch, and houses the Civic Museum with paintings as well as the Hall of the Barons.

Contacts

V. Vittorio Emanuele III, 80133 Napoli NA
+390817957722

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:30
Tuesday09:00 - 17:30
Wednesday09:00 - 17:30
Thursday09:00 - 17:30
Friday09:00 - 17:30
Saturday09:00 - 17:30