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al Faretto - Terrazza sul mare in Naples

al Faretto - Terrazza sul mare

About

An exquisite seafood restaurant in Naples, located in the picturesque Posillipo district. The venue is renowned for its terrace with panoramic views of the Gulf of Naples, the island of Capri, and the village of Marechiaro.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Marechiaro, 127, 80123 Napoli NA
+390815750130

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00