al Faretto - Terrazza sul mare in Naples
About
An exquisite seafood restaurant in Naples, located in the picturesque Posillipo district. The venue is renowned for its terrace with panoramic views of the Gulf of Naples, the island of Capri, and the village of Marechiaro.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Marechiaro, 127, 80123 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00