We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Palazzo Petrucci in Naples

Palazzo Petrucci

About

An exquisite restaurant, awarded by the Michelin Guide, offers creative Mediterranean cuisine by chef Lino Scarallo in a modern minimalist interior with a stunning seafront view; guests are treated to tasting menus built around fresh seafood and signature signature dishes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Posillipo, 16 C, 80123 Napoli NA
+390815757538

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:30
Tuesday19:00 - 22:30
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday12:30 - 22:30