Palazzo Petrucci in Naples
About
An exquisite restaurant, awarded by the Michelin Guide, offers creative Mediterranean cuisine by chef Lino Scarallo in a modern minimalist interior with a stunning seafront view; guests are treated to tasting menus built around fresh seafood and signature signature dishes.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Posillipo, 16 C, 80123 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:30
Tuesday19:00 - 22:30
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday12:30 - 22:30