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RU

Elements in Naples

Elements

About

An elegant cocktail bar and restaurant located on the ground floor of the Royal Continental hotel on Naples’ seafront. The venue positions itself as a “laboratory of proper drinking,” where science meets mixology.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Partenope, 40, 80121 Napoli NA
+390817644930

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00