Terrazza Ramè in Naples
About
The stylish rooftop of the Gold Tower hotel in Naples combines a panoramic restaurant and an elegant lounge bar with a breathtaking view of Vesuvius, the bay and the city's industrial skyline; the contemporary interior, lush greenery and soft warm lighting create an urban oasis atmosphere where signature cocktails and modern interpretations of Mediterranean dishes are served, making the terrace the perfect spot for dinner or a sunset cocktail.
Features
Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Brecce, a Sant'Erasmo, 185, 80146 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 01:00
Saturday18:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00