Otto s.l.m. in Naples
About
A modern fine-dining restaurant located inside the Royal Continental Hotel on Naples’ seafront. The establishment offers a creative menu that combines local ingredients with contemporary techniques, an elegant atmosphere, professional service, and panoramic sea views.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Partenope, 38, 80121 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 22:30
Tuesday12:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:30 - 22:30
Thursday12:30 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday12:30 - 22:30