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Otto s.l.m. in Naples

Otto s.l.m.

About

A modern fine-dining restaurant located inside the Royal Continental Hotel on Naples’ seafront. The establishment offers a creative menu that combines local ingredients with contemporary techniques, an elegant atmosphere, professional service, and panoramic sea views.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Partenope, 38, 80121 Napoli NA
+3908119323888

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 22:30
Tuesday12:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:30 - 22:30
Thursday12:30 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday12:30 - 22:30