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RU

L'Albero dei Visconti in Naples

L'Albero dei Visconti

About

The pizzeria offers traditional Neapolitan pizza in the historic part of the city, where guests can enjoy an authentic atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via S. Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 1D, 80134 Napoli NA
+3908118807485

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:30 - 23:30