L'Albero dei Visconti in Naples
About
The pizzeria offers traditional Neapolitan pizza in the historic part of the city, where guests can enjoy an authentic atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via S. Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 1D, 80134 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:30 - 23:30