Januarius in Naples
About
A concept boutique restaurant in the historic center of Naples, located directly opposite the cathedral. The venue combines a classic Neapolitan restaurant, a delicatessen shop, and a space dedicated to the cult of Saint Januarius.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Duomo, 146/148, 80138 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00