We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Januarius in Naples

Januarius

About

A concept boutique restaurant in the historic center of Naples, located directly opposite the cathedral. The venue combines a classic Neapolitan restaurant, a delicatessen shop, and a space dedicated to the cult of Saint Januarius.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Duomo, 146/148, 80138 Napoli NA
+390810145980

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00