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Ostaria Pignatelli in Naples

Ostaria Pignatelli

About

A cozy, Michelin‑recommended restaurant located in central Naples, near Villa Pignatelli and the municipal gardens, it offers authentic Campanian and Mediterranean cuisine in the style of an elegant tavern. Guests praise the generous portions, delicious traditional dishes, and the friendly atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Riviera di Chiaia, 216, 80121 Napoli NA
+390810153134

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 23:45
Tuesday12:30 - 23:45
Wednesday12:30 - 23:45
Thursday12:30 - 23:45
Friday12:30 - 23:45
Saturday12:30 - 23:45
Sunday12:30 - 23:45